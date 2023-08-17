Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,775 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

