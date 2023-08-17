Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,659 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 55.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.