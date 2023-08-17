Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

