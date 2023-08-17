Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 309,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

