Tredje AP fonden Has $3.55 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CINF opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.