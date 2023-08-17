Tredje AP fonden Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of BG stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

