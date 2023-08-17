Tredje AP fonden Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at $70,413,423.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

