Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

