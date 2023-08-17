Tredje AP fonden Purchases 3,027 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

