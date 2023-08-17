Tredje AP fonden Purchases 465 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $400.89 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

