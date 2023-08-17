Tredje AP fonden Purchases 63,890 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 220.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

