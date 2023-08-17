Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,403 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.