Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.54

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.54 and last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 30576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.51.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
