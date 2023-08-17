Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.57.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
