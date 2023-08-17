TRON Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $298.13 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002654 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,442,520,933 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.