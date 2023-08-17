Truist Financial Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $45.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

APP stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $37.62. 898,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,146. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.95.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,112,381 shares of company stock worth $717,874,432. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,562 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

