Truist Financial Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $100.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,163. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.