Truist Financial Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $77.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $64.46. 270,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $125,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $4,598,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $263,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 484,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,297,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.