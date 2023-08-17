Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Turnstone Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Turnstone Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Turnstone Biologics stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Turnstone Biologics has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rishi Gupta purchased 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

