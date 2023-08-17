Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSBX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,390. Turnstone Biologics has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rishi Gupta acquired 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

