Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

TWIN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

