Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 41,081 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,081 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.16% of Valvoline worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $16,256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV remained flat at $34.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 149,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,783. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

