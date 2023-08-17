Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.46. 57,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

