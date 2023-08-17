Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 368,731 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 239,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

