Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 35,444 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 920,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,717. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

