U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.79. 5,661,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,513,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

