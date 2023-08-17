U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.