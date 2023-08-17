UBS Group Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $147.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

