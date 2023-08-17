UBS Group Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Neutral

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTCI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

FTC Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 1,063,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,469. The company has a market cap of $229.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,490,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,482,079.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,490,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,482,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,102,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,438,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,920 shares of company stock worth $3,881,124. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

