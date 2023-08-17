UBS Group Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

