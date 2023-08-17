Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,866.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,238 shares in the company, valued at $18,605,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,427 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 285.7% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 174,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

