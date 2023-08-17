Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 5.3%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.16. 162,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 606,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,375 shares of company stock worth $118,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,335,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

