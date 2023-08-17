Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $240.60

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240.60 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 240.60 ($3.05), with a volume of 24780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.16).
Uniphar Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The stock has a market cap of £656.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.57 and a beta of 0.65.
About Uniphar
Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uniphar
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.