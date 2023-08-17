Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $240.60

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240.60 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 240.60 ($3.05), with a volume of 24780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.16).

Uniphar Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The stock has a market cap of £656.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.57 and a beta of 0.65.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

