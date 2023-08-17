UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $498.19. The company had a trading volume of 874,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.62 and a 200-day moving average of $486.88. The company has a market capitalization of $461.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

