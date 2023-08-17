UNIUM (UNM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $81,987.40

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $81,987.40 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $18.62 or 0.00069736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 18.52698918 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,952.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

