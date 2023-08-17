Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a P/E ratio of 210.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.