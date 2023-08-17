Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPST

Upstart Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Activity at Upstart

NASDAQ UPST traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. 4,628,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $358,979.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,801,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $1,799,004. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 416,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.