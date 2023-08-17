Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 207,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,847. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $840.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 198.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 380,467 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

