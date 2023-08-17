USA Compression Partners LP to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

