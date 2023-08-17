VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.91

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.91 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 23381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $534.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 278,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,050,000.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

