Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.