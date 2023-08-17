Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $51,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 468,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,237. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

