Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Bfsg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

