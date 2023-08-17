Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 2,857,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,306. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

