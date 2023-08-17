Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 24.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.76. 3,127,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,750. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average of $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $305.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

