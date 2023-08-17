Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 16.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $192,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.76. 3,127,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average of $209.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

