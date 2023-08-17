Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,569. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

