Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 203 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $127,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.01. 156,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,852. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

