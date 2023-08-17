Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 216 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PEG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 619,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

