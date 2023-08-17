Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned approximately 17.40% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000.

NYSEARCA:SSLY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.49. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified SmallCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 600 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSLY was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

